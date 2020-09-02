One COVID-19 patient dies in 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE: One COVID-19 patient died and 63 new infections were confirmed across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Tuesday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,199 in the province, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 96,832 in the province. Out of a total 96,832 infections in Punjab, as many as 94,052 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, pilgrims returning from Iran and prisoners. According to the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 8,805 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 957,885 in the province. After 2,199 fatalities and recovery of a total 92,499 patients, as many as 2,134 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.