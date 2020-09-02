Do your job

This refers to the news report ‘Breach in Badin LBOD not fixed yet’ (Aug 30). It highlights the laid-back attitude of officials at the irrigation department, who failed to monitor the repair and maintenance of the dykes. There is no doubt that rains/floods are the chief reason for dykes’ damage. However, the responsibility to take preventive measures well before the rainy season rests with the provincial irrigation department.

The 200-foot wide breech shows that the irrigation department wasn’t well-prepared. Now, who will pay for the damage caused to the crops and the villages in the adjoining areas?

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt