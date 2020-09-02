close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
September 2, 2020

Do your job

Newspost

 
September 2, 2020

This refers to the news report ‘Breach in Badin LBOD not fixed yet’ (Aug 30). It highlights the laid-back attitude of officials at the irrigation department, who failed to monitor the repair and maintenance of the dykes. There is no doubt that rains/floods are the chief reason for dykes’ damage. However, the responsibility to take preventive measures well before the rainy season rests with the provincial irrigation department.

The 200-foot wide breech shows that the irrigation department wasn’t well-prepared. Now, who will pay for the damage caused to the crops and the villages in the adjoining areas?

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

