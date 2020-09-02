JUI leader holds PTI govt responsible for economic crisis

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Tuesday said that the country was passing through severe economic crisis because of the wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

“The PTI government was supporting those involved in sugar and flour hoarding, which led to a record surge in prices of not only these basic necessities but also of other essential commodities in the country,” Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri told reporters after offering fateha for the mother of JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah here. He said that his party was going to hold a grand Khatm-i-Nabuwat conference in Peshawar on September 7. “Over two years have passed since the PTI government came into power, but, unfortunately, it has miserably failed to come up to the expectations of the people. And the PTI leaders have no moral ground to rule the country anymore,” Haideri added.

He said that his party had raised voice against a record price-hike of the essential commodities and wrong foreign policies as people were suffering the brunt of it.

“All the political and religious parties have decided to join hands on the one point agenda to expel this government of power and pave the way for the fresh elections and leaders of these parties would soon meet to schedule their agitation plan in this regard,” said Haideri.

LG POLLS: Meanwhile, the youngsters from various political and religious parties have demanded the government to hold the local government’s elections under the newly-introduced system where the bureaucracy directly works under nazims. “As the village and neighbourhood councils’ fresh constituencies have been finalised and if Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government holds the coming local government elections under its new system, the youngsters could largely been elected to serve people,” Shahbaz Tariq Swati, told a gathering in Dub area on Tuesday.

The youngsters from across the district showed up in the meeting and welcomed the village and neighbourhood council’s delimitations in Mansehra and rest of the province.