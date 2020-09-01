Wasa against installing submersible water pumps

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has asked Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to abstain from installing submersible water pumps at the under-construction Firdous Market underpass. During the recent rains, Wasa had witnessed a bitter experience with similar type of pumps at Farooq Ganj underpass, which submerged in rainwater as solid waste stuck in one of the three pumps at the underpass resulting in accumulation of rainwater and closure of the underpass for hours.