NCA admissions open

LAHORE: National College of Arts (NCA) has opened admissions with September 21, 2020 as last date to apply. According to a press release, applications for admission in NCA Lahore and Rawalpindi are invited on separate prescribed forms against reserved seats for domiciled quota open merit, self-finance / self-support scheme (All Pakistan Basis) for Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Erstwhile Fata and Balochistan in the degree programmes.