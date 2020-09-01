NCA admissions open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: National College of Arts (NCA) has opened admissions with September 21, 2020 as last date to apply. According to a press release, applications for admission in NCA Lahore and Rawalpindi are invited on separate prescribed forms against reserved seats for domiciled quota open merit, self-finance / self-support scheme (All Pakistan Basis) for Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Erstwhile Fata and Balochistan in the degree programmes.