PHF starts process to amend constitution

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa has said that they have started work following the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to amend the constitution.

PM Khan, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the federation, last week in a meeting with PHF’s president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Bajwa asked them to prepare a new constitution similar to the one prepared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Talking to media, Bajwa said that the next congress meeting will amend the constitution of the federation. “PHF delegation will meet the Prime Minister again before the congress meeting and give a briefing to him,” he said. “PM in last meeting appreciated all the suggestions of PHF for the revival of hockey and sought a detailed briefing on all the proposals,” he added.

Bajwa added that PM praised the idea of PHF Hockey Academies. “He liked the idea very much. Under the academy plan, schools of excellence will be set up in all the four provinces. Regional academies will support academies at the district level,” he maintained.

Bajwa said that a Center of Excellence and Hockey High Performance Centres would be set up in all the four provinces in which talented players would be provided coaching. He said that preparations are underway for Pakistan Super Hockey League and a formal announcement would be made once the issues were resolved, he said.