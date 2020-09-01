close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
Prisoner dies

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A local who was sent to jail in a wounded condition died in prison. Some social media posts said the accused wanted to police for injuring a local was tortured by the cops at the Inqilab Police Station to the extent that he died soon after he was sent to jail. SP Sadar Abdul Salam said the deceased was handed over to police in a wounded condition by his brothers. He said the deceased was examined again after he was produced in the court.

