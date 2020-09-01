Pervez Khattak says coronavirus pandemic effects on economy minimised

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s prudent policies and good governance had brought about the turnaround in the economy.

“Natural disasters, floods and coronavirus have badly impacted the economic situation, increased inflation, hiked prices and rendered thousands of people jobless. However, the policies of incumbent government minimized the effects of coronavirus and other disasters on economy,” Pervez Khattak said while speaking at a workers convention held at the residence of Zakir Khan and a reception hosted by Iftikhar Khan in Amangarh near here.

Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak and candidate for PK-63 by-election Mian Umar Kakakhel and others were also present on the occasion. The defence minister said that federal govern was striving hard to control the soaring prices of flour, sugar and other daily use items to provide relief to the common man.

“The government will soon import sugar and wheat to stabilize prices of the essential items,” he added. He blasted the opposition parties, saying they were utilizing all their energies on getting concessions but that would never happen in the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the opposition should support the government in making legislation to remove Pakistan from the FATF grey list. “The opposition must know democratic norms and play its pivotal role instead of struggling to save corrupt leaders of their parties,” Pervez Khattak advised the politicians belonging to various political parties.

He alleged that all the political parties had plundered the country turn by turn and now the PTI government was bearing the brunt of that massive corruption and bad governance. The defence minister said that government would welcome constructive criticism to improve lot of the people and it would not allow anyone to make political scoring.

He claimed that the PTI government was strong enough to face any challenges, saying the country’s image improved in the comity of nations because of visionary policies after his party came into power.

“The country is out of massive challenges and crises and is now being put on the track to development and prosperity,” Pervez Khattak said, adding that government was taking steps to end joblessness, price-hike and corruption.