RHC in Chakesar upgraded to Type D Hospital

PESHAWAR: The Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Chakesar in Shangla district has been upgraded to the category of Type D Hospital.The approval was given by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. A notification in this regard has already been issued. Nawaz Mehmood, the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from the National Assembly constituency, NA-10 Shangla, in a press release said he had requested the chief minister to upgrade the RHC Chakesar to provide better healthcare facilities to the local population. He said the upgradation would also create jobs. Nawaz Mehmood thanked the chief minister and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra for their support in getting the RHC Chakesar upgraded.