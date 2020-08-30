Governor, UAE ambassador discuss ties, regional issues

LAHORE : United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed matters of diplomatic ties and regional issues, here on Saturday.

While appreciating the UAE support for Pakistan on economic and diplomatic fronts, the governor said Pakistan valued its relations with the Emirates. He said the bond between Pakistan and the UAE was based on common religious, cultural and historical values.

Ch Sarwar said the diplomatic relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries were strengthening with each passing day. He said there was potential for investment in various sectors of Pakistan, especially the housing sector and the UAE investors could benefit from it.

The ambassador said “we have always considered Pakistan as our second home.

“The leadership of both countries is cooperating with each other and the UAE’s diplomatic and friendly ties with Pakistan are stronger than earlier.”

Later, Governor Ch Sarwar gave ‘ghusal’ (washing) to the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh with rose-petal mixed water in the presence of provincial ministers.

Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, CM Complaint Cell Chairman Zubair Khan Niazi and Pir Nazim Hussain Shah accompanied the governor.

Talking to the media after the ceremony, the governor said the FATF [Financial Action Task Force] legislation issue would be resolved in the parliament. “If the opposition hinders the process, it will be against national interests.

“I am hopeful that the opposition parties will not become a hurdle in the legislation process,” he hoped. Replying a question, he said the opposition was divided and they would not be able to start a united campaign against the incumbent government. He said some of the opposition members backed reconciliation while others were adamant on confrontation. “All opposition parties are pursuing their own political interests; therefore, they will never be united against the government.”

Ch Sarwar said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the FATF legislation were two separate matters. The opposition should express their reservations about NAB in the parliament rather than criticising it in the media. “They could put forward their suggestions regarding reforms in NAB as such matters are decided within the parliament.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear from the first day that there will be no compromise on accountability,” he added.

He said there was religious harmony during Muharramul Haram. He said the sacrifices of our security forces for maintaining law and order in the country were unmatched.

Ch Sarwar said the federal government was taking steps to solve problems caused by torrential rains in Karachi. “I will visit Karachi soon for providing relief to victims with the support of some philanthropists,” he said.