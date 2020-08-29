PEMRA chief briefed on action against Indian, illegal channels

LAHORE: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Saleem Baig has reiterated his commitment to bring the themes in dramas in line with social, religious and moral values.

The chairman was visiting the PEMRA Regional Office Lahore on Friday where he was briefed about the regional office’s action against Indian and illegal channels.

Baig also met a delegation of cable operators and advised them to follow PEMRA instructions on Muharram. The delegation informed him about cable TV digitalization, challenges and problems being faced by cable operators. Baig advised the officers to resolve stakeholders’ issues on priority.

The PEMRA chairman was also briefed about the authority’s initiatives towards policy, administration and PEMRA restructuring besides progress about construction of the PEMRA Lahore building. On this occasion, Baig suspended a field officer on the basis of complaints against him.