Russia releases footage of 1961 ‘Tsar Bomba’

MOSCOW: Russia has released previously classified footage of the world’s largest nuclear explosion, caused when the Soviet Union detonated the so-called Tsar Bomba almost 60 years ago. The hydrogen bomb, which carried the force of 50 million tons of conventional explosives, was detonated in a test in October 1961, 4,000 metres over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago above the Arctic Circle. The footage shows an immense fireball and a 60-km high mushroom cloud rising after the explosion lit up the sky.