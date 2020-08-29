Advance tax

In December 2018, after three years of unemployment, I started my job as a sales manager. My annual income is below the tax threshold. My job requires me to constantly communicate with clients, workshop owners and other employees over phone. It is quite frustrating that whenever I recharge my mobile phone, I have to pay a fixed advance income tax. I feel that such taxes don’t do justice to the principles of proportionate taxation. When we recharge our mobile phone by Rs100, we receive only Rs88 after the deduction of advance income tax, which in principle doesn’t apply to our income groups. People from my income group barely manage their expenses due to rising inflation.

The government needs to develop a system that protects us from this injustice. It should also ensure affordable communication and data connectivity as it has become a necessity. I urge the relevant authorities to look into this.

Syed Zohaib Ahmed

Islamabad