Four more fall prey to Indian brutalities in Shopian

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri blood continued to be spilled on Friday after Indian troops killed four youths in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district, while authorities arrested dozens of mourners in their attempts to stop Muharram processions in Srinagar.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops killed the youths during a deadly cordon and search operation in the Kiloora locality of Shopian. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, occupation authorities prevented Muharram processions by imposing strict restrictions across the Kashmir Valley and arresting dozens of mourners.

The occupation authorities further tightened restrictions in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and other areas to stop people from joining Muharram processions. The commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas of Srinagar were completely sealed.

The Indian troops and police personnel deployed in strength across the occupied territory had blocked main roads by laying barricades and with concertina wires.

However, defying restrictions, people tried to take out Muharram processions in Srinagar and other areas. The mourners were holding banners reading slogans like “Free Kashmir”. Indian police and troops dragged and arrested dozens of mourners after subjecting the mourners to brute force at various places.

Traditionally, the procession of 8th day of Muharram in Srinagar would commence from Shaheed Gunj area, pass through MA Road and later culminate at Imam Bargah Dalgate. However, during the past 31 years, the authorities have not allowed the processions, fearing these turning into big anti-India rallies.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Khawaja Firdous and Yasmeen Raja, in their statements denounced the use of brute force. They termed the imposition of restrictions by the authorities as interference in the religious affairs of the Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed serious concern over the fresh wave of arbitrary arrests of youth in the territory. The forum, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the use of severe force and repression on mourners in this sacred month of Muharram-ul-Haram was not only unfortunate but also extremely condemnable.

It strongly condemned the teargas shelling and aerial firing on a Muharram procession in Badgam, booking of youth under several cases in Badgam and Srinagar, arrests in Batamaloo and its adjacent areas, and imposing of strict restrictions in several parts of the Kashmir Valley including Srinagar.