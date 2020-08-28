Support for Palestinian cause lauded

Islamabad:Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Rabei appreciated Pakistan’s stand on Israeli-Palestinian conflict and support to Palestinians in their struggle for rights and freedom.He was talking to Jamaat-i-Islami leader Siraj Al-Haq, who called on him here along with JI deputy ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam.

The ambassador briefed the visitors about the latest developments on Palestinian issue and the rights violations, incursions and raids by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, their cities and holy sites.