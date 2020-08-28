No Covid-19 death in Punjab

LAHORE:No Covid-19 death was reported while 74 new infections were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Thursday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,193 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 96,540 in the province. Out of a total of 96,540 infections in Punjab, as many as 93,760 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,838 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 916,174 in the province. After 2,193 fatalities and recovery of a total of 92,393 patients, as many as 1,954 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

dengue surveillance: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered strict disciplinary action against staff responsible for fake data reporting on dengue surveillance in the Cabinet Meeting on Dengue Prevention at the Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The minister reviewed the ongoing dengue prevention activities in the meeting. Secretary PSH Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis shared a performance update on latest status followed by reports by the other departments. The minister said, “Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure accurate data is consolidated and presented. Due to heavy monsoon rains, extra effort is required for the elimination of dengue larva. The Punjab Healthcare Commission must present inspection reports regarding arrangements in the hospital. The necessary awareness is given at the hospitals reception counters. Surveillance must be scaled in all districts.”

Dr Yasmin Rashid further said, “Targeted operations must be conducted after identification of hotspots. The Punjab Information Technology Board must further improve data collection process of dengue patients at all hospitals. The dengue surveillance teams must be sent to the targeted areas. So far dengue is under control in Punjab but we must stay vigilant. The SOPs must be implemented as per recommendation of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group. The surveillance system must be further improved in the affected areas. All departments need to work together to keep dengue at bay.”

scholarship: Dr Yasmin Rashid gave away scholarship cheques to the beneficiaries of the Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Thursday. FJMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Pro-VC Professor Dr Shirin Khawar, faculty members and a large number of students were present. The health minister said a total of 83 students were being given scholarships. She said coronavirus had destroyed the world economy. Through the Ehsas Programme, the government is supporting good students.