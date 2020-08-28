Baseball to be further promoted in Bahawalpur region

BAHAWALPUR: General body meeting of Bahawalpur Divisional Baseball Association Bahawalpur (BDBA) was held here under the chairmanship of its president Muhammad Ameen Abbasi.

It was decided in the meeting to further promote the game of baseball in Bahawalpur region.According to the General Secretary of the Association Bilal Mustafa the meeting thoroughly discussed the activities of the association particularly keeping in view the COVID-19 scenario. Bilal while presenting the details of the activities informed the Bahawalpur teams did well during the events organised by Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) during 2019-20 season.

The meeting also discussed about holding of the new elections of Bahawalpur Divisional Baseball Association Bahawalpur and it was decided that schedule of the new elections would be released shortly.

BDBA welcomed the gesture of Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President PFB, to start baseball academy in Bahawalpur after the name of former PFB chief and the founding member Pakistan Federation Baseball in Pakistan Syed Khawar Ali Shah.

Those who attended the meeting included Prof Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani, Rubina Khan, Muhammad Iqbal, Syed Shahid Gillani, Muhammad Nouman, Sh Waqas Raheem, Muhammad Jamshed Khan Advocate, Shahid Rafique, Muhammad Shahzad Qamar, M. Sajjid and Fatima Khan.