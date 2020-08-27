close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 27, 2020

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on deforestation in KP for a week

National

A
APP
August 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The SC on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to deforestation in KP for a week. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case. During the hearing, petitioner's lawyer Iftikhar Gilani argued that Rs40 million of people were stuck so that he wanted to give detailed arguments in the case if allowed. This was not my personal case but a public case, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin addressing the counsel said he paid tribute to him for saving the public money. The SC ordered rehearing of the case regarding deforestation in KP at the request of lawyer Iftikhar Gilani.

Latest News

More From Pakistan