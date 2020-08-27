Pepco’s revival

The government has decided to reactivate the Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), which was dissolved in 2010, for the monitoring of all distribution companies (Discos). In Pakistan, the government needs a body to monitor Discos and implement prompt decisions when needed. Also, the performance of companies like Karachi Electric (KE) and other Discos demands a monitoring unit that can keep a check on their performance and service delivery.

Under the new plan, the body will act as a management agent for all Discos. The government should also give the control of Discos and generation companies (Gencos) to the revived Pepco under the new scheme. In many countries, there are integrating bodies that act as accumulator bodies. This way, the government will achieve the goals of controlling the power distribution companies and enact quick decision-making. The government should take all the relevant steps to ensure that Pepco sticks to its task of overseeing and managing the public distribution and generation companies.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore