ANF foils drug smuggling bid

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of heroin and ice during an action on Kohat road on Wednesday. An official said an ANF team intercepted a Toyota Hilux Vigo (Sindh-5555) near Kohat road. At the spot, the official said, the vehicle managed to escape which was chased by the ANF team. They said the vehicle diverted to a residential area of Bara road where taking advantage of narrow streets, all three individuals fled, leaving behind the vehicle. Upon checking the car, the officials said the ANF team recovered 18kg ice and 12kg heroin, which were tactfully concealed in the rear body of the aforementioned vehicle. The narcotics were being smuggled from Quetta to Bara, Khyber district. A case was registered under CNS Act and further investigation is in progress.