PSC approves budget

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) on Tuesday approved Rs 4.10 billion budget for 2020-21.
The BoD meeting was held under the chairmanship of Malik Nauman Langrial, Minister for Agriculture. Speaking on the occasion, he said role of PSC would be strengthened for provision of high quality and cheap seed to farmers.