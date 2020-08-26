DBA observes strike against murder of lawyer

FAISALABAD: The District Bar Association members on Tuesday observed a strike to condemn the murder of Mian Ejaz Ahmad advocate.

Reportedly, a dozen of armed persons abducted Mian Ejaz, tortured him to death, and later threw his body on a road near Sadiqabad.

Earlier, the decision regarding observing the strike by lawyers on August 25 and 26 was taken during an emergent meeting of the DBA held in the chair of DB president Shahzad Bashir Cheema.

The meeting was informed by DBA secretary Malik Mehmood Hussain that four police officials of Sukhar police had been arrested in the murder case of Mian Ejaz Ahmad.

The meeting demanded that DSP Masood Mar should also be arrested who was nominated as accused in the FIR.

steps against dengue larvae breeding: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) management Tuesday asked housing schemes developers to take special measures against dengue larvae breeding at the colonies during current monsoon season. FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed the developers to carry out special cleanliness campaign and remove stagnant water from parks, green belts, open plots, roads and other sites.

He said surplus building materials, garbage, debris, bushes, rough grass and other weeds should be allowed to become the breeding place of dengue larvae.

He said dengue was a social issue which could be controlled through collective efforts of community.

The DG emphasized upon extending community support for government departments against dengue issue. He stressed upon launching an awareness campaign against dengue, saying that preventive and precautionary measures should be disseminated through display of banners and distribution of informative pamphlets among the dwellers of housing schemes and other general public.

He said special institutions had also been given to take drastic measures against dengue issue in the residential colonies and commercial markets of FDA control while massive campaign of Wasa was underway for eradication of possible sources of larvae breeding in the city.

He warned legal action against defaulters in case of detection of dengue larvae from private housing schemes sites.