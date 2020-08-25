KP govt approves Rs 3 bn subsidy on wheat import

PESHAWAR: The KP cabinet on Monday approved Rs.3 billion subsidy on import of wheat with a view to ensuring smooth supply to flourmills as well as bringing stability in the atta prices.

A special cabinet meeting was held chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan which gave the nod, said an official handout. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, and other officials attended the meeting.

The provincial government in its first phase will immediately import 0.15 metric tons of wheat through Trade Corporation of Pakistan costing Rs.8.510 billion. Same quantity will be procured in the next phase.

It will ensure a smooth supply of wheat to flourmills and ensure stability in the prices of atta. The chief minister directed the Food Department to keep all options open, including domestic procurement.

The cabinet also constituted a committee comprising ministers for Food, Finance, Education and secretary Food to negotiate with private sector for domestic procurement of wheat. Meanwhile, the chief minister formally launched Zu Bus Service on three feeder routes of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The first of these feeder routes starts from Mall of Hayatabad and goes up to Phase-6. The second feeder route starts from Karkhano Market and goes up to Phase-7 terminal via Industrial Estate.

The third feeder route starts from Mall of Hayatabad and goes up to Haji Camp via Bagh-e-Naran. Initially, 25 Zu Buses will ply these routes to transport passengers from various points of Hayatabad to the main corridor of BRT. Timing of these buses is 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Mahmood khan termed the Peshawar project as the best of all the BRT system in the country. He said initially Zu Bus Service had been launched on three feeder routes whereas four more feeder routes will be inaugurated in the near future.

The chief minister said that keeping in view the increasing popularity and utility of the BRT, the number of buses and feeder routes of BRT would be increased so that the entire population of Peshawar could benefit from this modern transport facility.