FBR for early clearance of perishable goods consignments

ISLAMABAD: In another Trade Facilitation Initiative, FBR has issued instructions to all field formations of Pakistan Customs to ensure expeditious clearance of imports & exports consignments of perishable goods. The Chief Collectors have been directed to monitor the clearance of perishable goods on daily basis and resolve the issues of the importers/exporters on priority. Furthermore, the Chief Collectors have been advised to point out the reasons of delay in clearance of perishable goods including the issues on account of NOCs by other organisations such as Department of Plant Protection etc. so that these organisations can also be approached to facilitate trade & industry.

While FBR is making all out efforts to facilitate trade, the trade bodies are encouraged to contact the respective Chief Collector for resolution of any issue relating to the clearance of consignments of perishable goods. FBR is striving hard to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and trade facilitation and thus to provide an enabling environment for business in Pakistan.