IGP reviews security measures for Muharram

PESHAWAR: KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday reviewed security measures taken for peaceful observance of Muharram in the province.

The IGP through a video conference took input from the regional police officers and issued instructions for maintaining peace and curbing sectarianism. Additional IGP Headquarters, Commandant Elite Force, DIGs Special Branch, Operations, Commandant of Frontier Reserve Police and DIG Finance attended the conference. The IGP was briefed about the number and timing of Muharram processions and the security measures adopted for the purpose. The police chief said the peaceful observance of Muharram was a big challenge. He said stringent security measures would be put in place for that. Sanaullah Abbasi said peace would be maintained at all costs with the active support of other law-enforcing agencies. The IGP was briefed about the deployment strength and food and accommodation facilities for the jawans. He asked the senior police officers about their problems and difficulties with regard to security arrangements for Muharram.

The IGP received briefing from the DPOs of Bajaur and Kurram tribal districts on the prevailing situation there and directed them to keep a close liaison with Pak Army and Frontier Constabulary to ensure peace.