close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
August 25, 2020

Filling stations fined

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 25, 2020

PESHAWAR: On the directions of the deputy commissioner of Mardan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner of Takhtbhai Farman Ali visited filling stations at Shergarh and Jalala and fined those lacking NOCs. A statement said that an inspection was also conducted of the Rural Health Centre, Shergarh to find out if the staff was present and affairs were being run as per the relevant laws.

Latest News

More From Peshawar