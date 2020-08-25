Filling stations fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: On the directions of the deputy commissioner of Mardan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner of Takhtbhai Farman Ali visited filling stations at Shergarh and Jalala and fined those lacking NOCs. A statement said that an inspection was also conducted of the Rural Health Centre, Shergarh to find out if the staff was present and affairs were being run as per the relevant laws.