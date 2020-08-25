close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
AFP
August 25, 2020

1,100 villagers killed in Nigeria: AI

World

AFP
August 25, 2020

LAGOS: More than 1,100 villagers have been killed this year by armed gangs in several states across central and northwest Nigeria, where raids have escalated, Amnesty International said in a report on Monday. "The Nigerian authorities have left rural communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen who have killed at least 1,126 people in the north of the country since January," the rights watchdog said, giving a tally until the end of June.

