‘BBC must be more diverse’

LONDON: The BBC must do more to become a diverse organisation, the British broadcaster’s director-general said in his final speech in the role on Monday.

Tony Hall also told the Edinburgh TV Festival in an online speech that in an age of misinformation, public service values have "never been more needed".

"We have to attract people who are different, who have different ideas, who come from different backgrounds, who have different opinions about what matters," said Hall. His comments come after the British Broadcasting Corporation announced in June that it would commit Â£100m ($131 million, 111 million euros) of its TV budget over three years to produce "diverse and inclusive content".

That announcement came following global outrage and protests caused by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died during an arrest by US police.

The BBC, funded by a compulsory annual licence fee of all viewers with TV sets, has set itself a mandatory target of 20 percent of off-screen talent coming from under-represented groups, including BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people) or socially disadvantaged people.

Hall also defended the work of the BBC and other public service broadcasters, which has come under virulent attack in the UK in recent times from right and left-wing political groups for its coverage of such events as Brexit. "Public service values have never been more needed," he said.