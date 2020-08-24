Boy dies of snake bite in Haripur

HARIPUR: A teenage boy was killed when a snake bit him in a remote village of Kotnajibullah Union Council, police and family sources said here on Sunday.

Police quoted Muhammad Hakim, a resident of Sheeni Maira village in Kotnajibullah as saying that his son Muhammad Habib, 14, went to collect eggs from the farm of desi chickens situated close to their house. When he was collecting eggs, a snake that was hiding in the haystack in the same room, bit him on the left arm. The boy reached home and collapsed.

He was shifted to Haripur Trauma Centre but he succumbed to snakebite as according to doctors the poison had spread to his entire body.

It may be added that it was the second incident of snake bite during the last three days. Earlier, a teenage girl was killed when a snake bit her in Sikandarpur village.