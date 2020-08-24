Without salaries

This refers to the letter ‘Covid-19 and education’ ( Aug 22) by Sanaullah Khan. I appreciate the writer for highlighting the problems faced by the education sector. If reports are to be believed, education ministers from all provinces will conduct a review meeting on September 7 to discuss Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for education institutions and to further see possibilities of opening the institutions on September 15. Many madressahs in the city have been reopened. If students are safe here, the government should allow all institutions to operate with SOPs. I also want to draw the attention of the government to the problems of those people who are connected with private schools. Since March, teachers are without salary. We must appreciate the praiseworthy efforts of the government against Covid-19 and respect its decision of closing education institutions for the safety of students and teachers. But it is also important for the authorities to ask schools to pay monthly salaries to teachers and other non-teaching staff.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech Turbat