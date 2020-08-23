Carrying, consuming naswar banned in BRT Peshawar

PESHAWAR: All the passengers travelling on the Peshawar Rapid Transit Bus have been restricted from using naswar, a powdered tobacco snuff, on buses and at stations, according to the BRT authorities.

The passengers will have to hand over naswar at bus stations before boarding the vehicles. A BRT manager said this action has been taken to ensure that people have a pleasant journey on the bus. “This will prevent the vehicles from getting dirty as people usually spit in the buses and/or throw naswar wrappers in it,” he said. The management has also issued a number of precautionary coronavirus SOPs for travellers, which include compulsory masks, sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing. Fines will be imposed on all people who are seen not following the SOPs, the manager added.