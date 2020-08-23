tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: The police under their operation against anti-social elements here on Saturday raided and arrested six accused who were allegedly involved in immoral activities, the police spokesman informed.
On a tip-off, Civil Line police raided a house and arrested six accused. The police registered separate cases against them.