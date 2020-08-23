close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD

National

 
August 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson Punjab government and Central Deputy Secretary Information PTI Amir Mughal on Saturday said that the role of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) in fighting the coronavirus epidemic has been exemplary and the credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Asad Umar and the entire team.

Latest News

More From Pakistan