ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson Punjab government and Central Deputy Secretary Information PTI Amir Mughal on Saturday said that the role of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) in fighting the coronavirus epidemic has been exemplary and the credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Asad Umar and the entire team.