1,400 families given food packages

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has distributed food packages and hygiene kits to 1,400 vulnerable families affected by Covid-19 directly or indirectly in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.This was stated by Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Hamid Khan while speaking at a ceremony in Mansehra district. “We are coming close to defeating coronavirus due to government policies in the country at the moment. However, the PRCS is fully prepared to provide assistance to those affected by the epidemic. The aim of the PRCS is to help the communities in need by providing assistance in disasters,” he said.Meanwhile, the PRCS spokesman said the project to provide food packages and hygiene kits to the vulnerable families in the eight districts of the province is supported by the German Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross. He further said that food packages were provided to 600 families in four districts of the province, ie Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan and Lower Dir, with the help of the ICRC, while 800 families were given food packages and hygiene kits in Mansehra, Shangla, Malakand and Swat with the help of German Red Cross.