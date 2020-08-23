Man shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified persons shot dead a motorcyclist in Tang Khatta Morr in Khazana area in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday.

Sources said that a man identified as Sher Khan, a resident of Sroshah in Ambar area, was riding his bike when attacked by unknown gunmen near Tang Khatta Morr in Khazana area. They said that he received multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital by the Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.