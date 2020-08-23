‘Govt providing health cards, other facilities’

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zeeshan Khanzada claimed on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise of providing healthcare to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the PTI government had started working on Sehat Insaf cards to the masses. “In the current two-year performance of PTI, the government has reduced the burden of loans and external debt and government expenditure has also been significantly reduced,” he told reporters.

He claimed that the external loans taken by previous governments were being paid now. Zeeshan said the critics of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fell silent after the inauguration of the project. “People of Peshawar are now happy with the facility and the crowds at the BRT station show the success of the project,” he said. He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has now taken steps towards development and tourism was emerging as an emerging industry in the province.

He added that the provincial government has improved transport facilities, which are again attracting tourists to the province.