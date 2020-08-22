Atiqa Odho acquitted in liquor case

RAWALPINDI: Seasoned Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho on Friday was acquitted in a liquor bottles case after nine years. A civil court in Rawalpindi heard the case of liquor possession against Atiqa Odho. During the hearing, the court acquitted the actress after nine years, two months, and 14 days.

Judge Yasir Chaudhry ruled on the basis of merit, remarking that there was no evidence against the actress; therefore, she was acquitted. It is to be noted that Atiqa Odho was accused of carrying two bottles of liquor in her bag while travelling from Islamabad to Karachi. The former chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Chaudhry, had taken a suo motu notice, following which a case was registered against Atiqa Odho at the Airport Police Station on June 07, 2011.

The course of the case saw 210 appearances, while 16 judges were changed. In a statement following the court's verdict, Atiqa Odho said justice was eventually served, albeit belatedly.