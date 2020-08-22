12-foot long python caught

LAHORE:A 6.11-foot long python was caught in a house at Garhi Shahu by a rescue team here, thus, the family in the house was saved from danger of its bite.

Rescuers Jhangir and Shahbaz responded to the emergency call and provided a swift response. After the scene assessment, they professionally caught the python. The python was taken to the rescue station and then was handed over to Lahore Zoo management.

The rescue team handled the emergency very carefully and rescued the family by catching the snake without any injury. Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the courage and professionalism of the rescue team. He also advised the people not to panic in such cases as most of the snakebite deaths occurred due to the fear of the snake, not due to its venom. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that get away from the snake and immediately call Rescue 1122 on 1122, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the snake related emergencies responded by Rescue 1122 in all districts of Punjab during 2020. He observed that the special rescue teams of Punjab Emergency Service had responded to 1,791 snake related emergencies across Punjab since January 2020. The highest number of the emergencies was reported in the houses in Lahore from where 154 snakes were caught. The highest number of snakebite emergencies, 128, was in DG Khan. A total of 510 snakebite victims were rescued by the specialised rescue teams and removed to hospitals.