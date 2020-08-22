31 more test positive for coronavirus

Rawalpindi : After confirmation of another 31 patients positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours, the number of confirmed patients so far reported from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 21,400.

To date, however, 19,727 patients have recovered from coronavirus illness in the twin cities leaving 1236 active cases on the dashboards on Friday. The virus has so far claimed a total of 454 lives in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that another 265 patients have achieved complete cure from COVID-19 in ICT in last 24 hours taking total number of recoveries from the federal capital to 14,101. On Friday, as many as 1,177 active cases of the disease were there in ICT while in Rawalpindi district, the number of active cases has reduced to 59.

A total of three new patients were tested positive in Rawalpindi district on Friday taking total number of confirmed patients from the district to 5,964 of which 279 have died of the disease. Only seven confirmed patients of the disease belonging to Rawalpindi district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in town, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that another 52 confirmed patients of COVID-19 who are asymptomatic have been in home isolation in the district while 197 suspects of the disease are still under quarantine at their homes.

Meanwhile, another 28 patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours taking tally to 15,453 of which 175 have already lost their lives.

It is important to mention that the number of patients being tested positive per day is still high in ICT as compared to Rawalpindi district.