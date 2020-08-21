Mir Hasil Bizenjo passes away

KARACHI: National Party president Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo passed away on Thursday in Karachi. He had been admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in critical condition in the morning, Geo News reported. The veteran politician had reportedly been battling lung cancer for the past few months.

Senator Bizenjo served as the Minister for Maritime Affairs in caretaker prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's cabinet from 2017 to 2018. He did not contest the 2018 general elections. He is a revered figure in Pakistan’s political landscape for his unwavering stance on democracy.

Born in 1958 into a family that played a crucial role in Balochistan’s political landscape, Senator Bizenjo entered politics when he joined the Pakistan National Party (PNP). His father, Mir Ghous Baksh Bizenjo, was once the province’s governor and struggled for the rights of the Baloch people.

The senator, throughout his political career, spoke up for the Baloch people's rights but categorically opposed armed resistance and militancy, choosing peaceful ways instead.

He also spoke in favour of a quick repatriation of the Afghan refugees, given that the situation in their home country has stabilised considerably. A respected figure in Pakistani politics, he was elected a Member of National Assembly (MNA) twice in the general elections of 1990 and 1997.

He founded the Balochistan National Democratic Party (BNDP), which eventually merged with the Balochistan National Movement (BNM) in 2003, becoming the National Party (NP). Interestingly, although his party boycotted the 2008 general elections in protest against the Balochistan situation, he was elected a senator in 2009.

Bizenjo became NP's president in 2014 after the party came into the national spotlight with the PML-N's help. His party faced considerable competition from the BAP, ANP, and the PPP. The senator was again elected on the position in the 2013 general elections, with his party bagging 11 seats in the provincial assembly and one seat in the National Assembly.

He took office as the federal minister for ports and shipping on May 20, 2016, with then-president Mamnoon Hussain administering the oath. Subsequently, during caretaker prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's tenure, he served as federal minister of maritime affairs, from August 2017 to May 2018. He did not contest the 2018 general elections.

Back in July 2019, when a no-confidence resolution was submitted against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, nine political parties of the opposition-led Rahbar Committee had named Bizenjo as the joint candidate for the post.

President Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the demise of the veteran politician. “He was a distinguished politician,” President Alvi said, adding that his services will always be remembered.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief over the passing away of senior leader of the National Party Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and prayed for exalted place for him in the world hereafter and condoled with the grieving family. End. Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the veteran politician's sad demise.

PML-N's Senator Pervaiz Rashid said that the veteran politician would always be remembered for his services in strengthening the country's democracy. "Whenever we spoke of democracy in the country, he was a guiding light. His passing away is not the extinguishing of a flame, because he has lit a thousand more lamps which will continue to burn."

Senator Sherry Rehman of the PPP said that she was deeply saddened and shocked over the news of Bizenjo's death. She said he was a towering figure when it comes to progressive politics. "Forget Balochistan, he had no parallel when it comes to the entire country's progressive politics."

PPP's Senator Raza Rabbani said that Bizenjo struggled for provincial autonomy throughout his life. Rabbani said that the country had not seen an honest politician like Bizenjo. Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, lamenting over the death of the veteran politician, said that his services for the Constitution, democracy, and Parliament are unforgettable.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal also expressed grief over the death of the senior politician. "Balochistan has been deprived of a prominent political figure," he said. The chief minister prayed for the departed soul and for God to grant patience to the family members.

Balochistan National Party President Akhtar Mengal said he is "extremely saddened by the news of Hasil Bizenjo's passing". He extended his deepest condolences and prayed for God to elevate his ranks in heaven. "Prayers with the family during this difficult time," he added.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said he was shocked and saddened by the news. He remembered Bizenjo as a "distinguished politician" from Balochistan who was the "voice of the people of his province".

Shahbaz said Bizenjo "stood for progressive and rule-based politics". Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior politician Senator Hasil Bizenjo.

Former President Zardari in a condolence message said that Mir Hasil Bizenjo was a strong voice for Balochistan. He said the democratic forces in the country lost a friend and his death is a loss of all democratic forces. “He remained steadfast on his principles all his life,” he said.

Former President said that Mir Hasil Bizenjo was an asset for democratic forces in the country. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, describing it as a great loss to the country, its democratic forces and Balochistan, according to a statement by the PPP.

"Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo remained at the forefront in the struggle for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy," said the statement, adding that he was a "strong voice against injustices to Balochistan".

His sacrifices would be remembered by the political and democratic workers like those rendered by his father Mir Ghous Bux Bizenjo, it said.

The PPP chairman also noted his role in upholding the Constitution, restoration and strengthening of democracy and respect and protection for human rights.

In his condolence message, the Chairman Senate said that the late Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was an important national leader, who played a significant role not only for the rights of Balochistan but also for national unity. “His political and democratic struggle will always be remembered. The late Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was a very kind man and due to his political insight, he was convinced to take everyone with him,” he said.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the Chairman Senate prayed to Allah Almighty for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of late Bizenjo. In his condolence message, the Deputy Chairman Senate conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for patience to the grieving family and forgiveness of the late senator.

Leader of the House, Senate Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem expressed grief over the demise of Bizenjo and prayed to Allah Almighty for his forgiveness and eternal peace to his soul. He said that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was a principled and respected politician. He raised his voice for the rights of the backward classes in the House and his demise has created a huge political vacuum which is difficult to fill.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Senator Bizenjo and prayed to Allah Almighty for his forgiveness and patience for his family.