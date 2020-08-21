CM Usman Buzdar orders early disposal of rainwater

LAHORE:Expressing indignation over the rainwater accumulated in Lahore and other cities of the province, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to early complete the drainage of water along with submission of the report about the same.

The CM contacted Wasa officials and administration from Islamabad and directed them to remain in the field. The all-out resources should be utilised for drainage of rainwater and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said. The removal of water should be completed in the minimum time by utilising necessary machinery as any difficulty to the citizens was not tolerable, the chief minister added.

Similarly, the chief minister directed that smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured, adding that traffic officials, Wasa and administration officials should remain available in the field during rain.

Implementation of water drainage plan should be ensured, he directed.

He said that Wasa should give particular attention to the removal of water from main roads as well as link roads. The officials concerned should complete the task in their supervision as stagnant water disturbed routine life, he added.

Meanwhile, he expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in different rain-related incidents. He condoled deaths of different people, including mother and children due to roof collapse incidents in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gojra, Mandi Bahauddin, Zafarwal and Phalia.

He also condoled the loss of lives due to an accident in a coalmine in Chakwal and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He sought a report from the administration concerned and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo. The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies, condoled with the bereaved family and said that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was torchbearer of the positive traditions in politics.

He said that political and social services of the late leader would long be remembered. Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.