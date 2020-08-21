Asian Champions Trophy in March in Bangladesh

KARACHI: The Men’s Asian Champions Trophy will be held from March 11 to 19, 2021, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced on Thursday.

Bangladesh will be the host of the tournament. Originally scheduled for November 2020, the tournament was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19. The dates have been confirmed with the International Hockey Federation and Bangladesh Hockey Federation.

The sixth edition of the biennial event will take place at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. It will be the first continental tournament in Asia in over 15 months. It is also the first major international event in 2021 apart from the Pro League.

PHF sources confirmed that Pakistan team would also participate in the Champions Trophy. The Green-shirts have not played international hockey for more than nine months. Their last assignment was against the Netherlands in the Olympic qualifying rounds in October 2019.