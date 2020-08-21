Qureshi in Beijing for FMs strategic dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday departed for a two-day visit to China to participate in the Second Round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, an event which the minister characterised as “very important”.

Accompanied by senior officials, the foreign minister will lead the Pakistani side in the dialogue to be held in Hainan while the Chinese side would be led by State Councillor and Foreign Minster Wang Yi. The first meeting of the dialogue was held in March last year, a Foreign Office press release said.

During the dialogue, both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest. The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the visit would play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

“Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. Their time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future,” the Foreign Office added.

Prior to his departure, the foreign minister said in a video message that the delegation would reflect the thinking of Pakistan’s political and military leadership. The foreign minister also hoped that his scheduled meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would prove to be productive for both the countries. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the strategic dialogue is highly relevant and it will help the two countries enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and strengthen close coordination on international, regional affairs.

Sharing more information about the dialogue, he said, this dialogue mechanism was a platform for the two sides to coordinate exchanges and cooperation in various fields, make policy suggestions on the development of bilateral ties and enhance coordination and co-communication on the international and regional issues.

Zhao remarked that considering the current international situation as well as the profound impact brought by Covid-19, China and Pakistan — as comprehensive strategic partners and all weather strategic partners — should enhance cooperation to meet these challenges and to deliver benefit to the people, adding: “So, this time the strategic dialogue is highly relevant.”

The spokesperson said the two sides would take the opportunity to discuss anti-pandemic cooperation, bilateral ties and other international and regional issues of mutual interest. “We believe that this dialogue will help enhance our strategic mutual trust, deepen our practical cooperation and strengthen our close coordination on international and regional affairs,” he added.