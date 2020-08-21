ETPB reclaims 10.6 kanal land

PESHAWAR: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Peshawar office has reclaimed 10.6 kanal of land from grabbers in an action.

A press release said the action was taken in Zando Banda area of the Pir Sabaq village in the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Deputy Administrator of ETPB in Peshawar, Asif Khan, took the action which was part of the campaign launched under instructions from ETPB Pakistan Chairman Dr Aamir Ahmad to get back the ETPB land from encroachers and grabbers. The ETPB official was accompanied by Inspector Ashiq Hussain, Patwari Anwer Said, and other field staff of the ETPB. Naib Tehsildar of Nowshera, Risalpur Cantt Police station house officer and other police jawans assisted the ETPB officials during the action. The action led to the reclamation of the 10 kanal and six marla land of ETPB sited on Khasra Nos 124 and 137/1. The houses constructed illegally on the land were demolished as well. The retrieved land is estimated to be worth 20 million which had been under illegal grabbing since long.