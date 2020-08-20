Coronavirus claims one more life in Punjab; death toll 2,186

LAHORE: One more COVID-19 patient died, raising death toll to 2,186 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 95,742 with the addition of 131 new infections in the province on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, out of a total of 95,742 infections in the province, 92,962 people contracted the virus through local transmission.

The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. The spokesperson for the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said 8,933 tests had been conducted during the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 841,229 in the province.

After 2,186 fatalities and recovery of 90,150 patients, as many as 3,406 active cases are still present, who are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.