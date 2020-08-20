Committee formed for legal reforms in ACE

The Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has constituted a committee for legal reforms in the establishment.

According to a spokesperson for ACE, the committee included the additional director legal, director establishment and a representative of the prosecutor general. Under the reforms, inquiries must be completed within a period of 90 days and if an inquiry takes more than 90 days, the inquiry officer must obtain permission from the authority concerned.

The committee will also guide the officers in legal matters including submitting the challans, replies and comments in court cases. It will also file petitions against the accused's bail. The committee will submit its monthly report to the ACE chairman.

ACE Chairman Alammudin Bullo stated strict action would be taken against the officers showing irresponsible and unsatisfactory performance in court cases. In a statement, he said action would be taken against the inquiry officers concerned if the accused were granted bail on the basis of poor inquiry. He also stated that legal complications needed to be eased in the process of bringing the accused to court and pursuing cases.