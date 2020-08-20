Tried and tested Lewis and Park eye British Open crown

TROON, United Kingdom: Stacy Lewis and Park Inbee know what it takes to win majors in Scotland hence why they are front runners for the Women’s British Open starting at Royal Troon on Thursday.

Lewis warmed up by winning the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian last Sunday — and she was also a star of the US team that won the Curtis Cup over the Old Course at St Andrews in 2008.

The 35-year-old was again triumphant over the famous Old Course in the 2013 Women’s British Open.

But this year is different in so many ways primarily the long lay-off due to coronavirus.

The two-time major winner appreciates being back, and reckons Royal Troon is the perfect place to relaunch the women’s majors.

“It’s a really big deal,” said Lewis.

“This is a big week for women’s golf.

“To be playing on a golf course that’s been in the men’s Open rotation for a very long time and, at one time, didn’t even allow female members to come and play.

“When this whole thing (coronavirus lockdown) began in March, I said if we got any golf this year it would be a bonus.

“Playing at the moment has its challenges.

“But just giving us the ability to play is important for women’s golf.”

Park is one of very few leading Koreans playing this week — the absentees include world No.1 Ko Jin-young.

One of the reasons is that there is a big event on the Korean Tour.

“It is up to individuals,” said 32-year-old Park.

“I was worried and thought it might be dangerous travelling and at airports. But everyone is doing a really good job.

“I thought it wouldn’t feel like a major with no spectators or media, but I am surprised and excited.”

At Turnberry in 2015, the seven time major winner and former world No.1 claimed the British Open title in atrocious weather.

Similarly bad weather is forecast for the next couple of days.

“I really don’t mind,” smiled Park.

“You expect it at the British Open. It’s a once a year thing.”