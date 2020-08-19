Report sought on leakage of roof of Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Hassan Nasir has sought detailed report on leakage of roof of the Islamabad International Airport due to ongoing rains.

The DG CAA passed directions during his visit of the Islamabad Airport. In the wake of recent rains, false roof ceilings sustained damages at some parts of the airport.

Talking to Airport Manager and other concerned staff, the DG asked for a thorough fact-finding report as to the causes of the water leakage, the CAA spokesman said. Furthermore, he directed the concerned staff to present a robust strategy and plan of action to avoid such incidents in future.

Inspecting all the affected areas, the DG was accompanied by the contractors, maintenance teams and technical experts who briefed him about all aspects of the issue. He directed the concerned departments to compile a report mentioning reasons behind the incident and a complete estimate of the loss. As per DG's instructions, the team will also devise future mechanism for repair and strengthening of roof top to rule out all sort of water leakages and ceiling damages in future.