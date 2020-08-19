Opposition protest iover FBR’s summoning of Palestinian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Opposition in the Senate Tuesday strongly protested over the FBR directly issuing notice of summoning to Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan regarding to vehicles, dubbing it in total violation of the Geneva Convention and international diplomatic norms.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani referred the matter to the House standing committee on foreign affairs, headed by PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who raised it on the floor of the Senate as a matter of public importance.

He said that FBR seized the ambassador’s two vehicles and sent a notice to him to appear before them in this connection. He added the ambassador of a friendly country; the ambassador of the state of Palestine was subjected to this very unfortunate treatment. He pointed out that from Quaid-e-Azam, to Zulfiqar Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had followed a consistent policy in support of Palestine and against Israel.

Senator Mushahid called for a thorough probe into the matter and said that FBR had today apologised but this was not acceptable. He termed this treatment absolutely uncalled for.

Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq also rose and termed it as a very unfortunate incident and said this was against Pakistan’s consistent policy regarding Palestine and this tantamount to spoiling all that.

In line with the continued policy, the government of Pakistan had offered to help them construct their own embassy in Islamabad, who faced Israeli attacks every now and then and untold atrocities. The fully supported the demand for inquiry into it.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem clarified that the FBR issue was related to vehicles and referred to media reports about misuse of vehicle facility by ambassadors in general. However, he said it was unfortunate to try to link it with Israel or Pakistan’s stand on Palestine.

Earlier, the House adopted by majority the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (amendment) Bill and the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill; both are related to FATF.

JI Senator Sirajul Haq called for consideration of his eight amendments in the amendment bill on narcotics substances but the chair said the laid down procedure would be followed.

While presenting a motion for seeking 60 more days for presentation of a House committee report on a question asked by JUI-Fazl Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood regarding the present position of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, Senator Mushahid said that the government had not been able to give a satisfactory response to the committee on how to get her released or provision of relief to her in Texas prison, where he had met her. He contended that the matter needed to be taken up at the highest level by Pakistan and the United States and that President Trump could give amnesty to her; the government of Pakistan could request for this purpose, a swap or quid pro quo could be arranged.