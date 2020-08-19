Section-144 imposed at Keenjhar Lake

SUKKUR: Section-144 was imposed on bathing and boating at Keenjhar Lake by the Deputy Commissioner Thatta, while sailor, whose boat was capsized and caused killings of 10 people including eight women and two children, was remanded from the local court. The Deputy Commissioner Usman Tanveer and SSP Thatta Dr Mohmmad Imran said the local administration has decided to impose SOPs for bathing and boating in Keenjhar Lake to protect innocent lives.